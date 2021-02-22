Two years later: homicide remains unsolved

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two years after a 76-year-old Blue Earth County woman was fatally injured during an encounter in her home, the homicide remains unsolved.
According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in south bend township on February 23, 2019, during a severe winter storm. The homeowner, Evelyn Adams died as a result of her injuries.
Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. A reward of up to $1,000 remains for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
