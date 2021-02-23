Avoiding ice dams amid thawing temps

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Heavy snow buildup on rooftops capped with this week’s thawing temperatures, creating a concerning condition for homeowners: ice dams.
Ice dams form when the roof over the attic gets warm enough to melt the underside layer of snow on the roof, which can create dangerous icicles or possible leakage inside the home.
“A shingled roof system is meant to shed water not to hold water. So what happens is when the ice dams up and freezes you still have melting water that flows down and kind of pulls up in that area and will back up your roofing system,” Kato Roofing Estimator Michael Voss said.
It’s recommended for homeowners to clear snow buildup with roof rakes or de-icing kits.
