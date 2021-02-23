Cleveland wins rematch against No. 2 Mankato Loyola

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cleveland boys’ basketball team played host to No. 2 Mankato Loyola Monday night.
Both teams came into the match-up with just one loss apiece.
The two last played on February 4th. Mankato Loyola won that game 66-57.
In the rematch, Cleveland earns the 56-54 victory to upset the Crusaders.
Cleveland’s Ben Holden led all scorers with 23 points and also added 17 rebounds.
Isaac Mueller had 15 points for the Clippers.
Mankato Loyola’s Logan Carlson recorded 17 points and Simon Morgan led the team with 18.
Cleveland improves to 10-1 while Loyola is now 10-2.
