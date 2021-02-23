Hy-Vee to administer COVID-19 vaccines

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that Hy-Vee will be added to the expanding network of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Walmart and Thrifty White are already participating in the federal retail pharmacy program that launched earlier this month.
Hy-Vee says it will administer more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine this week to adults 65 years of age and older at more than 30 Hy-Vee sites.
Appointments at Hy-Vee will become available in the coming days, and the locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the vaccine locator map when the information becomes available.
The state will also notify seniors who are signed up for the Vaccine Connector about the new vaccine opportunity.
