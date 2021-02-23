MDH: one additional death tied to COVID-19, 513 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 513 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 479,591. Of those total cases, 37,481 are health care workers.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,434. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,038.
There are 467,147 people who are no longer isolated.
25,528 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,276 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,187,985.
So far, more than 1,125,000 vaccines have been administered statewide. Of that total, 762,089 people have received one vaccine dose, and 362,156 have completed vaccine series. About 41 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 619 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 360,392.
There are 26 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,400.
306,388 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
3,978,793 people have been tested statewide.
