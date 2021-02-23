Nicollet County daycares taking precautions against COVID-19

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is weighing in on how area daycares are taking precautions, such as masking and quarantining, to protect young ones from COVID-19. The County says it recommends daycares to adhere and enforce CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, frequent handwashing, and proper quarantining following traveling or exposure to the virus.
With statewide case counts still high, the County says some daycares are also following masking protocols for staffers and older children to keep centers as safe as possible.
“Social distance and keep those masks on. As hard as it is and uncomfortable as it is to wear a mask all day long, that does help. Then, enforcing those quarantine recommendations for both staff and families. Nobody wants to quarantine, but that’s another step that we can take to keep infection spread under control,” said Rebecca Willette, a public health nurse.
In addition to these precautionary measures, the County is being proactive about keeping the spread of COVID-19 as minimal as possible by vaccinating caretakers and providing adequate PPE equipment to any daycare in need.
