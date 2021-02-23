Scarlets sweep Big 9 meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Big 9 Alpine Skiing meet took place at Mount Kato Monday afternoon.
The Mankato West boys are conference champions after finishing with a final score of 61, two points ahead of Rochester Century. Mankato East/Loyola finished third with a score of 56.
The Mankato West girls also won as a team. Scarlets finish with a total of 63, two points ahead of RJM and Northfield.
East/Loyola finished fourth with a final score of 47.
Wuk Fut is up next for the Cougars and Scarlets on Friday.
