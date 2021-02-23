Scarlets sweep Big 9 meet

HIGHLIGHTS: Big 9 Conference Alpine Skiing Meet
By Rob Clark | February 22, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 11:02 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Big 9 Alpine Skiing meet took place at Mount Kato Monday afternoon.

The Mankato West boys are conference champions after finishing with a final score of 61, two points ahead of Rochester Century. Mankato East/Loyola finished third with a score of 56.

The Mankato West girls also won as a team. Scarlets finish with a total of 63, two points ahead of RJM and Northfield.

East/Loyola finished fourth with a final score of 47.

Wuk Fut is up next for the Cougars and Scarlets on Friday.

