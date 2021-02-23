SMSU receives $1.8 million donation from former student

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) — Southwest Minnesota State University announced Tuesday it has received a commitment of nearly $2 million from a former student.
The $1.8 million donation for the Student Success and Advising Center and scholarships was made by Deeann J. Griebel, who earned an accounting degree from SMSU in 1980.
The investment from the Pipestone, Minn., native will allow for the creation of new tutoring and mentoring programs that will aim to ensure that all students have the resources and support they need to be successful.
The university says this is not Griebel’s first contribution to the school she once attended, stating that she has been a tremendous supporter of SMSU over the years and made significant contributions to scholarships and capital projects in the past. In recognition of her most recent commitment to giving back to SMSU, the university announced Tuesday that the Student Success and Advising Center will be renamed the Deeann Griebel Student Success Center.
“We are grateful for Deeann’s investment in our students and the trust she has placed in our faculty and staff with this gift. We know that it will have a significant and meaningful impact on their academic success,” SMSU President Kumara Jayasuriya said. “Deeann’s gift will have an immediate impact on student success programs and provide long-term support through a planned estate gift.”
“Over the last 40 years, I’ve come to realize that teaching actually helps the teacher understand a subject at a deeper level. Having students teach other students will help both students, so this seems like a wonderful ‘two for one’ project for me to support,” explained Griebel. “Much of my career success is due to what I learned at SMSU, so to help the next generation of students from this university seemed logical to me and it is an honor to support this initiative.”
After graduating from SMSU, Griebel went on to have a decorated career as a financial advisor, which has included being named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisor list six times since 2007.
Griebel is currently the managing director of investments for Moors & Cabot, Inc., in Mesa, Arizona.
