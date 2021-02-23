State of Ag Survey identifies area needs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - GreenSeam encourages those in agriculture and agribusiness to take part in the 2021 State of Ag survey.
The survey helps identify the challenges, needs, and growth opportunities in agriculture for the surrounding nine-county region.GreenSeam says anyone working directly or indirectly in food and agriculture should participate.
“We want to get a snapshot in time of what is happening. What companies see, large growth that we should be able to tell them about? Or see challenges like in the past survey we saw broadband, housing, and childcare,” says Sam Ziegler, GreenSeam of Director.
The survey consists of 30 questions and ends this week, with posted results planned for March 23rd
