Blue Earth County returning to in-person jury trials

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In-person jury trials have been on hold due to the pandemic .
While there have been in-person hearings, no virtual trials have taken place in the second lockdown.
Both the difficulty of performing jury trials online and the slower pace have caused acute back-ups in the caseload.
Prosecutors in Blue Earth County will be playing catch-up and say going in-person is finally the first step that they need to take.
“People who want to have a speedy trial, but because of the pandemic can’t have a speedy trial. So it is just something that this will be the opening and hopefully things will go just like they did the last time. There at all no issues to speak of, that I was made aware of. So it will just be nice to try to start having these types of trials and getting them done and over with,” Blue Earth County Attorney, Pat McDermott said.
Blue Earth County attorneys have had some assistance with trying to get the overload in cases down to a manageable number.
McDermott hopes resumption of in-person jury trials will help that much more.
