COVID-19 vaccine distribution sees increase statewide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 vaccine distributions are seeing an uptick across the state.
Health Care Distribution Alliance has been coordinating a five percent increase in COVID-19 vaccines being distributed throughout Minnesota and that number is expected to continue to grow in the next couple of weeks. They’ve now started sending the vaccines to local retail pharmacies. Distributors have been working overtime.
“There are many states that are having challenges across the board. What we are seeing as a national trend though is supplies getting into the state. The distribution of the vaccine getting into the state and the number of shots actually getting in arms is starting to equalize,” says Matt DiLoreto, HDA Vice President of Government Affairs.
The distribution process varies from state to state, but Minnesota is around the average for the administration and distribution process.
