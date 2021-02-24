DNR aims to diversify field of environmental studies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers program.
The program, which first launched in 2019 and is in its third cohort, creates pathways to environmental careers for underrepresented students, including racial or ethnic minorities, women, or people with disabilities.
Applicants have to be pursuing an undergraduate degree in science, technology, engineering, or math.
What makes this project special is the mentorship opportunities that connect students with professionals in those fields and, ultimately, preparing these students for the next step in their career and future.
”Minnesota is becoming more and more diverse and state agencies are looking for ways to tap into that diverse market. We’ve seen that over the next 10 years. we did a study from 2016 to 2026 and there is going to be about 44% of the jobs that the DNR have would be up for retirement-related turnover,” IDEC project manager Mimi Daniels said.
Applicants must be full-time undergraduate students, willing to commit to the full IDEC program, authorized to work in the United States, accepted or enrolled in a Minnesota State higher education institution.
Only 15 to 18 applicants will be selected in the cohort, which will start in the fall.
To apply visit the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa website.
