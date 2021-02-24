MDH: nine additional death tied to COVID-19, 602 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 602 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 480,845. Of those total cases, 37,540 are health care workers.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,443. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,040.
There are 467,969 people who are no longer isolated.
25,579 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,284 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,207,381.
So far, 1,142,741 vaccines have been administered statewide. Of that total, 770,021 people have received one vaccine dose, and 370,981 have completed vaccine series. 42.8 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 723 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 361,203.
There are 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,415.
3,998,211 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 595,568 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 148,260 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.