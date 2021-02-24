Minnesota Supreme Court hands victory to PolyMet copper mine

PolyMet and the state agency took the case to the state’s highest court after the Minnesota Court of Appeals last March sent the air permit for the $1 billion mine back to the regulators for further review. The appeals court said the agency had not adequately evaluated whether the air permit understated the company’s real plans. That court took note of securities filings indicating that PolyMet was considering expanding the mine to four times the size that the air permit would allow, but that would require a new permitting process.