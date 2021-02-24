Pink and Blue Ribbon Foundation aims to support those impacted by infant loss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local nonprofit is helping provide resources and support for those impacted by reproductive issues, miscarriage, and infant loss.
Last year, Nicolette Bock started the Pink and Blue Ribbon Foundation after the loss of her son in 2018, due to trisomy-18, a chromosomal abnormality.
“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks and he lived for 10 hours. So we were very blessed to have a little time with him. Going through that journey I think we were really blessed to have some great people and great resources but we were also made aware of some lacking and voids. So through this journey, we wanted to try and see that some of those voids were filled,” says Bock.
The foundation aims to provide financial and emotional support to those affected. Its first fundraiser will be a Gala in October. Donations can also be made now online.
