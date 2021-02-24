TNT Eats Food Truck to open restaurant in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After a successful three years and booming summer, a local food truck plans to expand into a restaurant in Mankato.
TNT Eats Food Truck is set to open a storefront on North Riverfront Drive. Customers can expect all their wood-fire smoked barbecue favorites, plus some new menu items.
“We are going to do something that has not been done in Mankato. We are going to have a time release barbeque — that means that all the barbeque that we have, we are opening up at 10 a.m. and we run out, we run out so we can start preparing for the next day,” said TNT Eats Owner and Grill Master Gregory Traylor.
Plans are to open in about three to four months for four days per week.
