Walz announces partnership with COVID-19 Community Coordinators

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Vaccine supply shortages remain an issue in Minnesota, where millions of residents are waiting for their turn, with no definite timeline of when that will come.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced partnerships with COVID-19 Community Coordinators.
“We need to make sure they’re getting to every community equitably,” Walz said.
That includes Southern Minnesota Independent Living Enterprises & Services in Mankato.
They’re one of about 30 organizations across the state that will connect communities hit hardest by the pandemic with COVID-19 tests, vaccines and resources.
“It’s in all of our interest from a basic human rights perspective, and also a public health perspective, for us to do all we can to strive to reach that 80-percent vaccination level across the state and country,” Walz said.
Distribution remains another big challenge. Vaccine executives testified Tuesday in Washington about efforts to step up production.
And later this week, FDA vaccine advisors are expected to consider Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.
Shipments of vaccines are resuming a normal schedule following disruptions caused by winter storms in Texas and other parts of the southern U.S.
In Minnesota, Hy-Vee pharmacies become a new opportunity for those over age 65 to receive a vaccine.
As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launched earlier this month, more than 30 Hy-Vee sites across the state are poised to distribute 10,000 vaccines.
