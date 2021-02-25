City of Minneapolis officials prepare for trial of Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - City leaders are rolling out additional plans to ensure Minneapolis is ready for whatever happens before, during, and after the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Concrete barriers, with barbed wire in between, surrounding city hall and the Hennepin County Government Center. Police Deputy Chief Erick Fors says additional fortifications are going up around key infrastructure and police precincts over this week and the weeks to come.
Police, the National Guard, Metro Transit, and neighborhood groups will be linked together in a unified command. There are no plans to stop bus service to downtown Minneapolis, but detours around the Hennepin County Government Center are anticipated as the trial progresses.
Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to start on March 8.
