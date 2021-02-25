Connecting Commerce holds raffle fundraiser

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Connecting Commerce is holding a raffle for North Mankato’s volunteer firefighters.
The group is dedicated to promoting North Mankato area business and community. This year’s grand prize, a 2021 family swim pass to Spring Lake Park.
“It is really just about giving back, because these guys are all volunteers. They volunteer their time, their energy, they are taking time away from their families, some of them their work. And they are doing it to potentially save somebody’s lives or save somebody’s home,” says Jason Tompkins, owner of Ingition Fitness.
The fundraiser ends on the 27th, raffle tickets are $5 each.
For more information on how you can participate, visit onnectingcommerce.org.
