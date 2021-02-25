Deadline approaches to enter Mankato Poetry Walk and Ride contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — From sculptures to murals, greater Mankato’s public art scene adds a vibrant spark to the community.
Another form of art that can be spotted walking around area parks and trails includes signs of poetry.
About 42 signs of poetry, written by community members, are scattered throughout Mankato and North Mankato as part of the Mankato Poetry Walk & Ride project.
“We were inspired by the city arts sculptures back then. I thought of the poetry group that I was apart of and thought how amazing would it be if we could see the local poets living around Mankato,” Yvonne Cariveau said.
Cariveau and her husband, Derek Liebertz, started the Mankato Poetry Walk & Ride project in 2013.
“Each year, we run a contest and we rotate some of the older boards and put up some of the new ones,” Southern Minnesota Poets Society President Derek Liebertz explained.
All ages can submit works.
“One of the things that’s absolutely wonderful is kids — we have kids write poems and they get put on a signboard. They have their mom, dad, brothers and sisters come take a picture by the board. In one case, we had a mother tell us her daughter identifies as a writer — she’s eight years old,” Cariveau stated.
Poems can be submitted year-round, although the deadline to be featured this year is set for March 1.
Winners will be chosen in the coming months with plans to rotate signs in late summer.
Each poem stays for up to two years.
For more information and how to apply, visit the Mankato Poetry Walk & Ride website.
