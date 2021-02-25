Deadline to remove ice shelters from lakes approaches

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Ice fishing is a staple of Minnesota winters.
People go to their favorite fishing spots, as they would in the summers, put up a shelter of some kind and fish until their heart’s content.
Ice fishing season is coming to a close and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking all anglers to remove their ice fishing shelters for overnights starting March 1.
“When folks remove their shelters from the lake, the first thing to think about is that when you remove it from the lake, you need to bring it home. You are not allowed to store your shelter at the public access,” Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Chris Howe explained.
A concern for not just the Department of Natural Resources, but also for the lake community, is trash left on the ice, which can lead to pollution of the lake.
Residents of the lakes are also concerned with this issue because they live on the lake year-round and have seen the effects of this year-after-year.
“Well, just make sure that you get your garbage picked up,” said Rich Hueper, a Lake Washington resident. “All the way from little pieces of 2x4s all the way to beverage cans; you know, anything that doesn’t belong in the lake, please pick it up.”
As ice fishing season comes to a close, be sure to be safe when removing your ice shelters from your favorite fishing spots. If you need assistance moving your ice shelter, contact the Minnesota DNR.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.