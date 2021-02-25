NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s time for another edition of your weekly Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.
The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team finished up the 2020-21 season Sunday in Duluth.
The Mavericks were swept by the conference foe Bulldogs, but kept it close losing both games by one goal.
The squad ended the season with a 7-12-1 overall record and fifth in the WCHA standings, which means the Mavericks did not make the cut for the four-team, three-game WCHA Final Faceoff.
Despite not making the WCHA Final Faceoff, Calla Frank earned Goaltender of the Week recognition from the league following the season finale.
MEN’S ANALYSIS
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is ranked third for the third consecutive week in the USCHO national men’s poll.
The Mavericks have a huge home-and-home series coming up this weekend against No. 19 Bemidji State.
MSU is currently on a six-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Jan. 29 against Bemidji State, which was a 4-1 defeat.
Bemidji State is one of only two teams to beat the Mavericks coming into this two-game series.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
Minnesota State has won the McNaughton cup in each of the last three years. They have a chance to win it again in this series.
Both teams are going to be playing their best hockey as the regular season winds down and all that action is set to get underway Thursday night inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center shortly after 7 p.m. and the series will wrap up Saturday in Bemidji.
Mike Hastings: “I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for our league because it beats you up year-in-and-year-out. The one thing you do get a taste of when you go play outside the conference and non-conference games is it gives you a little bit more of a barometer of where you’re at and we haven’t been able to do that. So, yeah, to be honest with you, we haven’t been able to play whether it’s the NCHC, the Big Ten, making a trip, which we’ve done before, to either Boston University or playing in Providence. We were set to play in the icebreaker this year and we were going to play some teams from out of the conference in that tournament, but it didn’t happen.”
The men face Northern Michigan to wrap up the regular season March 5-6 before competing in the WCHA playoffs the following week.
