Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca to undergo changes

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca will undergo a $1.1 million upgrade to the building’s chilling system.
The clinic has also hired six new members to the primary care team to help assist the community.
“I think, overall, it is just a huge feather in the cap of the Waseca community to maintain their hospital and to keep it alive. I think, also, that it is great to have a partner like Mayo that is willing to invest in that,” stated Martin Herrmann, M.D., medical director at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca.
The hospital is helping the community by providing jobs, same-day appointments and more. A larger staff means improvement toward community care, which is something that the clinic has been trying to improve over the last couple of years.
Members of the community recognize the importance of this upcoming change and are optimistic that it will provide a more efficient health care system for the area.
“It just means that people can get in for their appointments a whole lot quicker. If you have those little roadblocks that hit if you need a strep test or whatever for your children,” Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said. “You don’t have to wait days for it, so it is just the elevation of service is just wonderful for Waseca.”
The new chilling system will help patients in the summer months remain comfortable in the clinic. The new chiller is slated to be installed in mid-March and estimated to be running by April.
