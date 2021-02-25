MDH: seven additional death tied to COVID-19, 785 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 785 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 481,831. Of those total cases, 37,580 are health care workers.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,450. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,044.
There are 468,498 people who are no longer isolated.
25,625 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,287 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,249,977.
So far, 1,142,741 vaccines have been administered statewide. Of that total, 783,214 people have received one vaccine dose, and 386,256 have completed vaccine series. 43.5 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
Governor Walz will announce the next phases of vaccine distribution in Minnesota Thursday afternoon.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 652 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 361,756.
There are 23 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,438.
4,012,548 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 303,407 Iowans have recieved one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 150,538 people have completed both vaccine doses.
