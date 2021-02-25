New Ulm company engineered parts for NASA’s Mars rover

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — One of New Ulm’s longest-standing electric motor companies, Windings has made giant leaps since its inception.
“Over the years we’ve just elevated our game, from where we were in 1965,” David Schauer, executive vice president at Windings said. “And today we’re on Mars.”
The company engineered and provided 17 actuations for Perseverance, NASA’s latest rover to touch down on Mars.
Their work on the project began in 2013, and includes the sky crane responsible for placing the rover on the planet’s surface, as well as a helicopter on the rover, which will be used in the coming years.
Perhaps most excitingly, Windings crafted the arm responsible for collecting pieces of Mars to bring back to Earth.
“We had a lot of motion and actuation that’s providing work to pick up these samples to put them in canisters, and leave them for the next people that are going to come, which I think is in 2031,” Schauer said.
This isn’t Windings’ first time in space. The company provided parts for Curiosity, NASA’s last rover to reach Mars. The company is elated to be a part of history once again.
“When we were on the last rover, and they discovered water, it was like, ‘Woah, we were part of discovering water on Mars.’ It was totally cool,” Schauer said. “So now it’s like, ‘What’s gonna be next?’ And whatever it is, I’m sure it will have that same level of excitement.”
