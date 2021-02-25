Prep Athlete: MVL’s Abbie Riederer

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Lutheran girls basketball squad is 10-3 with six regular season games remaining.
The consensus amongst the group - is to win out.
“We’ve got a good group of juniors and seniors this year and with all the COVID-19 stuff like that, it was kind of a question as to whether or not we’d be able to play and when we were given the green light to go ahead and play and the girls really have been responding well and enjoying the season,” head coach of the Chargers Rollin Timm said.
A big part in the Chargers success this year is leading scorer Abbie Riederer.
“She has been an excellent player since freshman year. She came out here and did a great job. She puts forth a great work ethic and does a great job in the team,” Timm said. “We ask her to do anything on the basketball court, she does a great job and she works her hardest and it’s just a reflection of who she is. "
The junior shooting guard scored her 1000th career-point Feb. 2 against Springfield.
“They look forward to getting her the ball . She can shoot from the outside, she can also drive the ball to the basket. She is very aggressive on defense. Her defense has improved tremendously this year. Definitely one of the girls that the rest of the team looks up to and follows for example,” Timm said.
Riederer stepped into an important role as soon as her freshman season started.
“I like to play a fast game, if I bring up the ball I try to give the ball to whoever is playing really well and making their shots and just seeing the floor is probably the biggest thing for me,” Riederer said.
And her teammates agree with her impact on-and-off the court, voting her to be a team captain.
“Freshman year playing, being like a little freshie on the court, a little intimidating, but I just worked hard everyday as much as I could. Sophomore year, still just wanted to help out the team,” Riederer said. “Then, junior year started to become a little more of a leader and it’s fun. Every step of the way is really fun.”
The junior’s work ethic and production is why Riederer is our Prep Athlete of the Week.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.