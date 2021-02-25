Students return to the classroom at Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the first day back in the classroom for many Mankato students Thursday.
Last week, Mankato area public schools announced that sixth through twelfth graders would return to in-person learning four days a week.
middle and high school students will be in the classroom Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays with a distance learning day on Wednesdays.
The district says they’re confident in meeting the key mitigation goals outlined by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health. those include wearing face masks, social distancing, and increased cleaning.
