United Way seeks volunteers for Books for Kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way continues its 24-year tradition of Books for Kids.
Since the beginning of the program, they’ve distributed roughly 30,000 books to local children. Kids ages two months to four years old from Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties are eligible to receive the books. The program starts up in early March and they are currently looking for volunteers, who are needed to label and stamp envelopes and assemble the mailers with Capstone books. The project is proving to be more important than ever one year into the pandemic.
“And now especially with COVID, everything is different, routines are not what they used to be. Kids maybe or not in school or seeing their same friends and all of that sort of thing. So, to be able to provide this gift from Capstone, United Way, from all of the volunteers and community members who are providing in-kind support is really important,” says Laura Murray, communication and marketing director.
If you or your child are interested in participating in this program, visit www.mankatounitedway.org.
