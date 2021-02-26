City of Mankato holds community meeting regarding sex offender moving into area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is holding a community notification meeting in regards to a level three predatory offender moving into the area next week.
44-year-old Dwayne Qutez Irving will move into the city of Mankato next Tuesday. A public Zoom meeting with Mankato Public Safety and Minnesota Department of Corrections is set for 3:00 p.m. on Monday to answer any questions the Mankato community may have. To access the Zoom meeting, visit the city of Mankato’s website.
The city emphasizes that Irving has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.
