Driver injured in Watonwan County semi crash

FIELDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Crews responded to a one-vehicle semi crash in Watonwan County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 60 near mile marker 75 in Fieldon Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 when it left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.
The driver is listed as a 35-year-old man from Sheldon, Iowa.
Authorities have not released any information on his name or condition.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office, Madelia Police Department and Madelia Fire and Ambulance.
