Improvements coming to Highway 60

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Some changes will be coming soon to Minnesota Highway 60 between Madison Lake and Waterville.
One improvement being made along the 17-mile stretch of road is the removal of trees, which the Minnesota Department of Transportation says will have little effect on travel.
Some things that will affect travel for motorists and residents include pavement improvements, turn-lane modifications and improving the lighting on some county roads.
The project is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 4.
The first detour is scheduled to be implemented in April and last through July. The second phase of the project will see another detour implemented between July and October.
Visit the project website for more information and future updates.
