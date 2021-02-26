MDH: 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,156 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,156 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 482,978. Of those total cases, 37,628 are health care workers.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,462. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,046.
There are 469,149 people who are no longer isolated.
25,683 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,295 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,289,410.
So far, 1,238,315 vaccines have been administered statewide. Of that total, 804,716 people have received one vaccine dose, and 405,992 have completed vaccine series. 45.3 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 647 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 362,666.
There are 25 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,463.
4,032,1191 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 316,183 Iowans have recieved one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 155,382 people have completed both vaccine doses.
