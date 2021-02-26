NBA suspends Wolves’ Beasley 12 games for felony gun threat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA.
He recently pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence.
The punishment will begin with Minnesota’s game Saturday at Washington.
Beasley is in his fifth NBA season. He is averaging a career-best 20.5 points per game.
Beasley was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident. He pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour.
