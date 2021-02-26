NBA suspends Wolves’ Beasley 12 games for felony gun threat

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch talks to Malik Beasley during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press | February 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA.

He recently pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence.

The punishment will begin with Minnesota’s game Saturday at Washington.

Beasley is in his fifth NBA season. He is averaging a career-best 20.5 points per game.

Beasley was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident. He pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour.

