Pick of the Litter: Roxy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Roxy.
Roxy is described as a sweet girl who can be shy. Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says she would love a home without too much noise.
She loves to go outside to play and go on walks. While she has gotten along with dogs and cats before, she may prefer being the only dog in the house.
But BENCHS says she is very smart and picks up on commands and routines quickly.
For more information on how to adopt Roxy, you can call BENCHS at 507.625.6373 or visit their website.
