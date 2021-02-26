Prep Athlete: Mankato Loyola’s Logan Carlson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team is ranked sixth in the state, thanks, in part, to the play of senior guard Logan Carlson.
Carlson is averaging nearly 15 points and five assists per game this season.
The multi-sport athlete is doing a bit of everything on the floor for the Crusaders this year while being a leader for the younger players on the team.
”He leads by example,” head coach Sam Carlson said. “He worked really hard in the offseason and he works really hard in practice. He’s always the first one in sprints. He’s always pushing guys to be better. He does the little things [that] I want a point guard and senior to do. He hasn’t played point guard a lot before this year, so there were some growing pains, but he’s passed the ball when we’ve needed him to, he’s shot when we’ve needed him to. He’s been playing really good defense and helping out with that, but the biggest thing, though, is he’s a leader on the court.”
Carlson is wrapping up his high school career in a Crusaders uniform after playing for St. James Area in years prior, a move that united Logan with his older brother and head coach, Sam Carlson.
”It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We knew that if we had the chance to do it, we’d take it. Obviously, we did, it’s been a lot of fun, and, like I said, it’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Logan stated.
“I’ve kind of told myself to breathe it in. Not a lot of people get this experience,” said Sam Carlson. “Going on a 10 game winning streak, and we’ve got a lot of games left, but I’ve told myself to slow down and enjoy it because it’s a cool experience for me and him.”
The relationship between the two brings out the best in each other, as Loyola prepares for the tough Section 2A Tournament down the final stretch of regular season play.
”He expects more out of me than a lot of people. He’s hard on other people too, but he expects a standard out of me. I really like that, it holds me accountable and makes me better and helps me to push other people to get better also,” Logan explained.
Logan plans to continue his athletic career at the next level, as the multi-sport athlete who was named District MVP in football will be heading to Gustavus Adolphus College to play wide receiver in the fall, and he may compete on the baseball diamond as well.
”My brother and sister went to Gustavus. I was around the campus a lot, I’ve gotten to know a lot of people at Gustavus, coaches and other people that went there. I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Logan added.
