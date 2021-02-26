Subscription service connects people to local coffee roasters

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re part of the 62 percent of Americans who drink coffee every day; have you thought about where your cup of joe comes from?
“As I got older and older, I realized that coffee that I was drinking really didn’t taste that good and started to dabble into, you know, specialty coffees and higher quality and thought, wow, this is like fine wine or craft beer,” says James McAdams, head roaster at Loxley Coffee.
Whether you take it black, white, or somewhere in between, there’s a new way to get your coffee, and it’s only a click away. Winnow MN, started in November of 2020, is a coffee subscription service that connects people with Minnesota coffee roasters.
“If you want to try new and unique coffees each and every month, as well as helping support a local small business within your community, then winnow would be the best spot for you,” says Jordan Carr, owner of Winnow MN.
There are over 100 local roasters in the state, most of which are only known to those in their communities. Loxley coffee, located in Fairmont, was one of the first roasters featured by Winnow.
“Touching 20-50 people that you would have never had before is great and I think we’ve had some repeat business from those people”, says McAdams.
born out of the pandemic, winnow’s founders missed having the opportunity to go to coffee shops and try new roasts, so they did something about it.
“What if we got other people to try these coffees, ‘cause some of them are so awesome and we’d never heard of them,” says Carr.
Winnow offers a monthly subscription and gift bundles for three, six, and 12 months. And if coffee isn’t your thing, just be patient.
“In the future, we do plan to have more Minnesota goods involved in it, say possibly chocolates or jams or soaps, and then to possibly expand into other markets,” says Carr.
