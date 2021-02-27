Chankaska Creek raises funds for MSU men’s basketball program with new wine

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) — A love for wine can now be paired with supporting the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s basketball team.
Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery, & Distillery is helping celebrate 100 years of MSU men’s basketball with a new fundraising wine.
“You always have to be thinking ahead with new innovative ways to raise money for these programs. And wine has become very synonymous with basketball. If you follow the NBA at all, they’ll tell you that the dominant product beverage people in the NBA drink is wine,” explained Paul Wilke, Friends of Maverick Basketball volunteer.
In an effort to raise money for the men’s basketball program, Wilke, along with the head coach Matt Margenthaler and winemaker John Taylor, created a special blend called “The Maverick.”
“This wine has a lot red fruit, very dark cherry, some good solid oak beneath it. It’s got definite vanilla and tobacco overtones. It’s a full-bodied red wine, so it’s complimentary with a number of different cuisines, particularly off the grill and anything roasted as well,” said Taylor.
The Maverick can be enjoyed by the glass starting March 21 at the winery during its Wine Madness Event.
“They can fill out a bracket beforehand and turn it in and they are picking their favorite wines, what they think can beat each other in sales. We have The Maverick in there, so we are excited to see how that one can do,” stated Kelsey Long, manager of the tasting room at Chankaska Creek.
The Maverick will also be available for sale by the bottle at the winery starting March 10 and at the High Spirits Liquor store near the MSU campus.
In addition, $10 will be donated to the Minnesota State men’s basketball program for every bottle of The Maverick that is purchased.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.