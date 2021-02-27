Man dead after hourslong standoff ends with shots in Duluth

She is the second police dog Duluth police have lost in the line of duty in about two years, and it is the second time this week that a police dog in Minnesota has been hit by gunfire. Bravo, a member of the Anoka Police Department, survived being shot Sunday by a carjacking suspect during a pursuit that started in Blaine and ended after 40 miles near Braham. Police shot and killed one suspect, while the other was captured and charged.