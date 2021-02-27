62 patients impacted by incorrectly mixed vaccine at Riverfront Hy-Vee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Dozens of patients who received their first COVID-19 vaccine in Mankato learned Friday it may not be effective.
Hy-Vee’s pharmacy on Riverfront Drive in Mankato informed 62 people Friday of a potential issue with the vaccine they’d received.
Hy-Vee says they had an oversight when administering the first dose of its Pfizer vaccine. They say two pharmacy staff members used vaccines mixed with a sterile water injection diluted, rather than the saline diluent provided by Pfizer.
Hy-Vee says they have confirmed there is no reason for medical concern, and no patients have reported any side effects so far.
In a statement, the grocery store chain tells KEYC News Now: As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we started personally calling the affected patients.We have reached out to the manufacturer and are working with each of the patients on next steps.We also have reported this information to the appropriate regulatory agencies and have retrained all of our pharmacy staff members at this location.
If you received your vaccine at any Hy-vee location and have not been contacted by them, you are not affected by this incident and no action is needed.
We will keep you updated when we learn more about what this means for the affected patients.
