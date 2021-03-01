Child dies in ATV crash

By KEYC Staff | March 1, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:25 AM

MARTINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A child has died following an ATV crash on Saturday morning in Renville County.

12-year-old Carsten Homan was pronounced on the scene as authorities arrived at the crash at 510th Street in Martinsburg Township.

It happened around 9:15 Saturday morning.

Renville County Sheriff’s office says its preliminary investigation indicates the ATV was southbound and hit a ditch before overturning.  A male-juvenile passenger was not injured in the crash.

