Child dies in ATV crash

MARTINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A child has died following an ATV crash on Saturday morning in Renville County.
12-year-old Carsten Homan was pronounced on the scene as authorities arrived at the crash at 510th Street in Martinsburg Township.
It happened around 9:15 Saturday morning.
Renville County Sheriff’s office says its preliminary investigation indicates the ATV was southbound and hit a ditch before overturning. A male-juvenile passenger was not injured in the crash.
