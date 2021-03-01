The Docket: North Mankato City Council to discuss next steps for Caswell Park

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato City Council will discuss the next steps for Caswell Park projects.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of March 1st, 2021.
Caswell Park is moving one step closer to upgrades.
The state of Minnesota is providing a $2 million grant for the project, provided the city makes a $750,000 match in funds.
The money would come from the city’s general fund.
The city will vote to approve the transfer of that money Monday night.
The council will also consider design upgrades for the Caswell North Soccer Complex, including turf and lighting improvements.
To move the project forward, the city must sign a contract with an engineering firm.
Up at the Minnesota State Capitol, Senate leaders will discuss the passage of legislation to conform state tax policy to federal law.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said on Facebook that he doesn’t want Minnesota to tax Paycheck Protection Program relief from the federal government.
