Local expert weighs in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine roll out

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines being distributed across the country, many are feeling hopeful that with three varieties, the vaccination process will become faster.
Despite the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine expected to accelerate the distribution process, it could take some time to see any change take effect.
Eric Weller, a health care and emergency preparedness consultant at South Central College, weighed in on important factors that can impact the pace of the vaccine rollout in our local area.
MORE STORIES:
“It just really depends on how many vaccines we get, and we just don’t know that. It will expedite the process, but we just don’t know how many more we’ll be getting,” Weller said. “At this point, that’s really where we’re at.”
On Monday, Johnson & Johnson began shipping nearly 4 million doses of its vaccine across the country. They are expected to further multiply that supply in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.