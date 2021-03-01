Gas prices continue to climb

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 36.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.