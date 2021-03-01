Local boy’s battle with CHD goes viral on TikTok

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For most people, countless hospital stays, a rotating list of surgeries and a full heart transplant would be overwhelming to take on. But, for four-year-old John Michael Booth IV, nothing could slow him down.
“He would always be happy and smiling. Even though I could see him struggle at times, he still maintained that face of being strong, like I always tell everybody, I think it was him being strong for us versus us being strong for him,” said Lacey Booth, John’s mother.
John was born with congenital heart defects, also known as CHD. He underwent two open heart surgeries before he was just seven months old and a heart transplant last July.
John found joy in the midst of his health struggles. He was a lover of dancing, singing, videogames, Spiderman and his best friend, a stuffed squirrel named Ferl. He even played Nerf gun wars with his nurses.
“He was very outgoing. Very entertaining. Very much a boy, he was very wild,” Booth added.
In an effort to pass time, John’s mother took to social media to share about his journey. Within a matter of days, John received quite the attention from fans around the world, quickly racking up millions of views and endless well-wishes for his recovery.
Booth mentioned, “I was not expecting it to blow up like that and just seeing everybody be so supportive on there is just crazy.”
Tragically, on Jan. 21st, John lost his battle with CHD, leaving behind his parents and two sisters, Kaylie and Kyra, along with an army of fans determined to carry on his legacy.
“I told John before, you know, the day he passed, I promise to draw as much attention to it because CHD is just very grossly underfunded. Like, CHD is actually the number one birth defect here in America. It also takes more lives than all types of childhood cancer combined. Actually, it’s very common for kids to be born with CHD. It’s like one out of a hundred,” Booth stated.
Lacey continues to post on social media, where her mission for raising CHD awareness is in full force.
“No one talks enough about it, so therefore people don’t know,” Booth remarked.
A GoFundMe has been set up to offset medical expenses for the Booth family.
