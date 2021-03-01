MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 636 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 636 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 485,230. Of those total cases, 37,811 are health care workers.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,462. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,046.
There are 471,647 people who are no longer isolated.
25,727 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,308 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,365,792.
So far, 1,371,772 vaccines have been administered statewide. Of that total, 902,242 people have received one vaccine dose, and 467,300 have completed vaccine series. 52.6 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 348 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 363,826.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,472.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus across the state crept up Sunday to 196 from Saturday’s 181, but that total remains well below the November peak of more than 1,500 patients.
4,057,172 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 348,505 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 180,585 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.