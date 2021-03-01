Remembering Pat Person, restaurateur and pillar in Mankato community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Patrick Person, a pillar in the Mankato community and beloved restaurateur, has died.
Person was involved in a fatal crash Saturday evening while on a trip to California.
He is remembered in the region as part of Mankato Independent Originals, which owns and operates Tav on the Ave, Number 4, Absolute Custom Catering, Dino’s Pizzeria, 3rd Street Tavern, and Konsbruck Hotel in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter.
His family said in a statement sent to KEYC News Now, “He lived fast and large and will leave a huge hole in our hearts. He was a great father, friend, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by all while living on in our memories and stories of his life.”
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.