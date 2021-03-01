Salvation Army offers grocery assistance for Easter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is accepting applications for Easter grocery assistance.
Head of households will get $25 dollars plus $5 dollars per person in that household, with a 6 person limit.
In hopes of meeting any dietary restrictions some may have, vouchers are for all groceries, not just meat and dairy like before.
“So they can buy bread, or just vegetables. Whatever is going to be easier for families to maintain their diets, whether that be for health reasons or religious reasons,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler of Mankato Salvation Army.
Vouchers can be redeemed at Cub Foods on South Riverfront Drive.
Applications can be completed and submitted online from March 1-15. Or call (507) 345-7840 to request a hard copy to be mailed to you. Hard copies can be delivered in person at 700 S. Riverfront Drive, Mankato.
All applications are due by March 15.
