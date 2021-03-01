Waseca resident dead after crash

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca resident was pronounced dead at the scene Friday after a fatal car crash.
According to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle rolled over on Waseca County Road #2 near 15th Street Friday morning.
The initial findings showed that the vehicle was eastbound when the driver lost control and went into the ditch, where it overturned.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 43 year-old Christopher Thompson of Waseca.
Next of kin have been notified.
