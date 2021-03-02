Downtown Mankato bar under investigation for COVID-19 violations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A downtown Mankato bar is under investigation for allegedly violating Minnesota’s COVID-19 executive orders.
According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, South Street Saloon violated several state orders Saturday, including surpassing the maximum capacity set by the state and mask-wearing.
Occupancy capacity is limited to no more than 50% of the established capacity, up to a maximum of 250 patrons.
According to the State, masks must also be worn unless someone is sitting down and eating or drinking.
Mankato turned the noncompliance investigation over to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which could result in a fine or more severe penalties.
”Let them investigate it and the State of Minnesota. However, it can hold local consequences as well, as you have outlined, so it can be all of the above,” said Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources at the Mankato Department of Public Safety. “Their liquor license is there, it can be a strike.”
Mankato Public Safety reported that bar staff was also not wearing masks.
