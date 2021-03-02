Granada Huntley East Chain School District adds FFA chapter

GRANADA, Minn. (KEYC) — Granada Huntley East Chain School District students can now participate in FFA.
The school recently formed an FFA chapter with the intention of enhancing students’ learning opportunities in agriculture and agribusiness to pave the way for future success.
“We will be competing in local events, such as livestock judging, horse judging, milk quality, poultry evaluation, food science and we are also going to be doing community service events, such a clear the highway,” explained Star Schipper, an agriculture educator at GHEC.
The FFA program offers students various scholarships. The school says they also hope skills learned can one day be applied back into the area’s agricultural economy.
